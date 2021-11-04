ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 331.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.25.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

