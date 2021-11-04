ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,013.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 616.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $19.36 and a 1-year high of $30.58.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

