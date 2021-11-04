Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 47.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.28.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $161.31 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

