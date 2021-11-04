Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ARVN stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $108.46.
In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.