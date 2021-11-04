Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.07 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 782.95%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.23. Arvinas has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $108.46.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,746,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,969 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,030. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arvinas stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of Arvinas worth $58,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

