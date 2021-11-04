Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald R. Young Sells 36,102 Shares

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.90. 134,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,701. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $103,587,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $11,328,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth $6,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

