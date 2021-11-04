Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald R. Young Sells 36,103 Shares of Stock

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ASPN shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 36.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

