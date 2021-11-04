Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $164.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Technology’s Q1 performance benefited from improving customer demand at several end markets. The company is well-positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio especially its asset optimization and management software solutions and Asset Performance Management (APM) suite. Rapid adoption of cloud-based solutions, proliferation of big data analytics and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, along with higher spend on software, will likely drive its top line in the long haul. Strategic acquisitions are likely to boost top line going forward. However, the company’s performance is affected by consumer spending stemming from the COVID-19 crisis which is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. Supply chain disruptions and logistics bottlenecks are added concern. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

AZPN opened at $157.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $139.59. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 133.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 68.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,069,000 after purchasing an additional 245,152 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 157.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

