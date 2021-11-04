Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ASTE opened at $59.51 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $48.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Astec Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of Astec Industries worth $7,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

