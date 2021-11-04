AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 12-Month High at $9,189.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,189 ($120.05) and last traded at GBX 9,138 ($119.39), with a volume of 1031159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,094 ($118.81).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to £105 ($137.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,724.62 ($127.05).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,692.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,356.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The firm has a market cap of £144.69 billion and a PE ratio of 44.88.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

