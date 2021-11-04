Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Purchased by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,410,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Athira Pharma accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Logos Global Management LP owned approximately 3.79% of Athira Pharma worth $14,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Athira Pharma by 135.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ATHA traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,374. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $592.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.89.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

