Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $4.34 on Wednesday, reaching $88.31. 1,090,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.