Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $383.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian’s increased investment in research & development to continuously launch new and innovative products along with higher spending on sales & marketing activities is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s profitability in the near-term. Intensifying competition in the team collaboration and workflow-software market remains a major concern. Moreover, the departure of Jay Simons might disrupt the smooth functioning of Atlassian's sales strategy. Nonetheless, Atlassian is benefiting from the rising demand for remote working tools amid coronavirus-led global lockdown. Improvement in product quality and performance, multiple product launches, transparent pricing and the unique sales strategy is a positive. The expansion of its product portfolio through acquisitions is expected to accelerate growth momentum.”

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.28.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $445.43 on Wednesday. Atlassian has a one year low of $176.42 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of -103.59, a P/E/G ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

