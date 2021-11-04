ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Maxim Group from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATSAF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of ATSAF traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.79. 9,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

