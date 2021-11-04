AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AU Optronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

AUOTY opened at $7.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. AU Optronics has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Company Profile

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

