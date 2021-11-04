Auctus Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $20,319.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $240.52 or 0.00383667 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,951,330 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

