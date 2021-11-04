Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $17,728,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after buying an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.