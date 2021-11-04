Aurora (AOA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $762,205.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market cap of $22.33 million and $762,205.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aurora has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00388928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.26 or 0.00235738 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00098857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

