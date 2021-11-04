Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $39.96 on Monday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,807,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $435,419,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Autohome by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,232,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,723,000 after buying an additional 1,177,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,491,000 after buying an additional 76,974 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.