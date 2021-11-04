Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVNS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

AVNS stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

