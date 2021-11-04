Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.61.

AVTR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock valued at $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

