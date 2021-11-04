Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Truist lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

AVAH opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.