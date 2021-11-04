Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Short Interest Up 23.3% in October

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 434,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAH. Truist lowered their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.
AVAH opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
