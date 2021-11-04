Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aventus Utility Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00050199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.02 or 0.00249906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00097891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aventus Utility Token

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.