Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient (NYSE:AVNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Avient alerts:

AVNT opened at $55.66 on Monday. Avient has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avient (AVNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.