Avis Budget Group (CAR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

11/3/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

11/3/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Avis Budget Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $119.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

10/13/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

10/5/2021 – Avis Budget Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avis Budget's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in the past two quarters. It's ability to cater to a wide range of mobility demands helps it expand and strengthen global foothold through organic growth. It operates through distinct global brands that focus on different market segments and complement other brands in their respective regional markets. It's fleet expansion and technology enhancement efforts are likely to enhance its offerings. On the flip side, the company faces intense competition from other players in terms of pricing in the vehicle rental industry. The company's rental business experiences seasonal variations. The company has no plan to pay cash dividends on common stock. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

9/16/2021 – Avis Budget Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $90.00.

CAR stock opened at $298.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

