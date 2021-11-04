Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Trading Down 5.7%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.00 and last traded at $280.98. 19,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,420,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.27.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

