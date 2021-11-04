Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

AVA traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $39.72. The company had a trading volume of 345,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77. Avista has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Avista alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.