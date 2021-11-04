Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.26 billion.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Avnet has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.