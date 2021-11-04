Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $151.26

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $9.21 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $151.26 or 0.00246500 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00049964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

