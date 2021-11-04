AXIS Token (AXIS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.03 Million

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $137,862.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00050619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00229684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

