AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Posts Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

AXGN stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.35. 20,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.30. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $552.69 million, a P/E ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AxoGen by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

