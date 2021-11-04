Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYLA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of AYLA stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%. Equities analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYLA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

