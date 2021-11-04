B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,280,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,323,947 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $43,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 359,210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 381,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.08.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

