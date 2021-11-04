B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Given a C$5.75 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.45.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.32. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$457.62 million. On average, equities analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$144,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 403,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,946,031.62. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,632,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,654,445.72. Insiders sold 135,082 shares of company stock worth $654,333 in the last quarter.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

