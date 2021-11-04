Baader Bank Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €72.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €72.00 ($84.71) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €82.50 ($97.06).

ETR COP opened at €75.35 ($88.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a one year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is €74.98 and its 200-day moving average is €71.47.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

