Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.53.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,093. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a quick ratio of 23.08, a current ratio of 23.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 84,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 668,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 572,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $13,988,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

