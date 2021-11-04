Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 130,652 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 130,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13,993.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

NYSE MMC opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $171.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

