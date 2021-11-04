Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,716 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of The J. M. Smucker worth $17,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

