Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $16.43 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 326,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,432,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 72.9% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $8,624,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $39.16 on Thursday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

