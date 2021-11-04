Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 106,660 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,660 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Rapid7 worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 26,986 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after buying an additional 40,495 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $130.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

