Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 38,511 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,511 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.34, for a total transaction of $1,036,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,899 shares of company stock valued at $41,127,524. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $270.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.86 and a 200-day moving average of $244.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.10 and a 1-year high of $297.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of -326.08 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

