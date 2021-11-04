Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.33.

NYSE MHK opened at $177.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.07. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

