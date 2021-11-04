Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) is INCA Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Bancolombia comprises about 8.9% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $22,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth about $5,864,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 124,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 88.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 94,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.63. 1,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,348. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.0672 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.