Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 108,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $394.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

