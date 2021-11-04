Bank of America Corp DE Has $182.35 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $182,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,749,000 after purchasing an additional 369,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.51. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.