Bank of America Corp DE Has $197.93 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in FOX were worth $197,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in FOX by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after acquiring an additional 979,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in FOX by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,698,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,308,000 after acquiring an additional 907,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

