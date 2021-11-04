Bank of America Corp DE Has $209.25 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,446,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,878,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.36% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $209,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,814,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,697,000 after purchasing an additional 638,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

