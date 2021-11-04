Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.32% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $188,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $80.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

