Bank of America Corp DE Sells 67,623 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,135,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,623 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $214,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after buying an additional 1,578,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after buying an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after buying an additional 449,419 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GBT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $40.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

