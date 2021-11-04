Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Underperform”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.17. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.04.

BAC stock opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,429,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

