Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,929 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,854,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH stock opened at $87.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $57.78 and a one year high of $99.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $443,308.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.